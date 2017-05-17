Two Men Shot in Huntington Station, According to Suffolk Authorities

May 17, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two men in Huntington Station on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at approximately 1:15 a.m. Two men were standing at East 11th Street and Grand Place at approximately 1:15 a.m. when they were approached by a group of males who shot them. The victims, 25 and 20, were transported via Huntington Community First Aid Squad to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

