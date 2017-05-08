Two 21-Year-Olds Face Drug Charges Af...

Two 21-Year-Olds Face Drug Charges After Taconic Parkway Stop

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Yorktown Daily Voice

A pair of 21-year-olds are facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday. Troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu traveling northbound on the parkway when they observed the driver not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yorktown Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC