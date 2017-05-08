Teens From Cteen Of West Suffolk County Donate New Toys & Freshly...
May 8, 2017 - Teens from The Chai Center's CTeen chapter in Dix Hills shopped for and purchased more than 50 new toys that were donated to families living in the United Veterans Beacon House facilities. The teens also baked cookies to be delivered with the toys.
