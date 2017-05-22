Suffolk Police Seeking Woman Who Used Counterfeit Currency at Westhampton 7-Eleven

SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify the woman who attempted to use counterfeit currency at a Westhampton store. Westhampton, NY - May 22, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the woman who attempted to use counterfeit currency at a Westhampton store earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.