Suffolk Police: Man Sets Fire to Church, Barricades Himself Inside and Commits Suicide

May 22, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating an incident during which a man set fire to a Center Moriches church, barricaded himself inside and committed suicide on Friday, May 19, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. A retired NYPD sergeant observed a man attempting to set a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, located at 25 Ocean Ave., and called 911 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Responding officers followed the man, John Beneventano, into the church and Benevento threw a gas can at officers and attempted to light them on fire. The officers retreated and were not injured.

