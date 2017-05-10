Suffolk Police: Body of Homeless Man ...

Suffolk Police: Body of Homeless Man Found in Great South Bay

May 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay in Bay Shore last night. A boater observed the body of a man in the Great South Bay, just south of Bay Shore Manor Park at approximately 7:05 p.m. and called police.

