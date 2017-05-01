Suffolk, Nassau Authorities Announce Three People Arrested in...

May 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police and Nassau County Police have arrested three people in connection with knifepoint robberies that have occurred in both counties since February. A man armed with a knife entered Carvel, located at 1840 New York Avenue in Huntington Station , and demanded money last night at approximately 9:40 p.m. The employee complied.

