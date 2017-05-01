Suffolk Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Seven People After Boat Runs Aground on Fire Island
Officials: 21-foot outboard boat from Brookhaven struck a sand dune 50 yards west of the entrance to the Watch Hill Marina. Fire Island, NY - May 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued seven people after their boat ran aground on the beach and struck a sand dune on Fire Island on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 12:24 a.m. Nelson Briggs was traveling with six friends in a 21-foot Mako center console outboard boat from Carmans River in Brookhaven toward Sayville when the vessel ran aground and struck a sand dune 50 yards west of the entrance to the Watch Hill Marina on Fire Island at 12:24 a.m. One of the passengers, Abbey Ferrigno, 21, of Brookhaven, suffered a leg injury as a result of the crash.
