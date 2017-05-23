Suffolk Dems support incumbent legislators; hold off on DA, sheriff nominations

The Suffolk County Democratic Committee renominated East End county legislators Al Krupski and Bridget Fleming - who represents Shelter Island - Monday night, but held off on a decision on the high-profile positions of district attorney and sheriff. "We have not come to a conclusion," Democratic chairman Richard Schaefer said at the convention, which was held at the IBEW Local 25 Union Hall in Hauppauge.

