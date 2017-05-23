Suffolk Dems support incumbent legisl...

Suffolk Dems support incumbent legislators; hold off on DA, sheriff nominations

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

The Suffolk County Democratic Committee renominated East End county legislators Al Krupski and Bridget Fleming - who represents Shelter Island - Monday night, but held off on a decision on the high-profile positions of district attorney and sheriff. "We have not come to a conclusion," Democratic chairman Richard Schaefer said at the convention, which was held at the IBEW Local 25 Union Hall in Hauppauge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mon JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC