Suffolk DA: Suspects In Knifepoint Robberies To Be Arraigned Today In Riverhead

Riverhead, NY - May 11, 2017 A 30 year old man arrested for a series of knifepoint robberies on Long Island will be arraigned today with two codefendants in Riverhead , Suffolk County District Attorney Spota said. Shane Cashmore, Paul Drab, 26, and Juliana Pantaleone, 31, were charged with robbery in the first degree after a robbery of a Huntington Station ice cream store on New York Avenue on May 1. The trio are also suspects in multiple knifepoint robberies that have occurred in both Nassau and Suffolk counties since February.

