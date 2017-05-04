Suffolk DA: DWI Driver To Be Sentence...

Suffolk DA: DWI Driver To Be Sentenced Today For Fatal Jericho Turnpike Crash

17 hrs ago

Ryan Gurecki, 35, will serve six to 18 years in prison for causing the death of a 56 year-old woman. Ryan Gurecki of Lindenhurst, 35, will be sentenced to six to 18 years in prison for causing a fatal DWI crash.

