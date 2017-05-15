Suffolk County SPCA Detectives Charge Wyandanch Woman With Animal Cruelty

Yvette O'Connor, 39, is accused of abandoning her 2 year old female Shitzu in a crate along Sunrise Highway in Babylon. Babylon, NY - May 15, 2017 - The Suffolk County SPCA has charged a Wyandanch woman for Animal Cruelty on May 14, 2017 for neglecting and abandoning a 2 year old female Shitzu.

