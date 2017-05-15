Suffolk County SPCA Detectives Charge Wyandanch Woman With Animal Cruelty
Yvette O'Connor, 39, is accused of abandoning her 2 year old female Shitzu in a crate along Sunrise Highway in Babylon. Babylon, NY - May 15, 2017 - The Suffolk County SPCA has charged a Wyandanch woman for Animal Cruelty on May 14, 2017 for neglecting and abandoning a 2 year old female Shitzu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC