Suffolk County Sheriff Kicks Off Addiction Treatment Wing
Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent F. DeMarco joined with members of the county's drug treatment community, program volunteers and county officials to officially kick off the Sheriff's Addiction Treatment Program wing housed in a newly renovated section of the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank. The SATP recently replaced the jail's former DWI initiative, and according to Sheriff DeMarco, offers a timely and effective treatment course for inmates whose criminal behavior correlates with an addiction to drugs or alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mon
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC