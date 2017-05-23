Suffolk County Sheriff Kicks Off Addiction Treatment Wing

Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent F. DeMarco joined with members of the county's drug treatment community, program volunteers and county officials to officially kick off the Sheriff's Addiction Treatment Program wing housed in a newly renovated section of the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank. The SATP recently replaced the jail's former DWI initiative, and according to Sheriff DeMarco, offers a timely and effective treatment course for inmates whose criminal behavior correlates with an addiction to drugs or alcohol.

