Suffolk County Legislator Anker Honors Mount Sinai Firefighters

On Saturday, May 6th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined the Mount Sinai Fire Department to celebrate their Annual Inspection and Installation Dinner at Majestic Gardens in Rocky Point. Rocky Point, NY - May 12, 2017 - On Saturday, May 6th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined the Mount Sinai Fire Department to celebrate their Annual Inspection and Installation Dinner at Majestic Gardens in Rocky Point .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.