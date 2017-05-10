Suffolk County Hosts 4th Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

The event is a small token of thanks to our veterans for all that they have done to keep our country free and safe. East Northport, NY - May 9, 2017 - Veterans from across Suffolk County gathered with local officials on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Larkfield in East Northport for the 4th Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

