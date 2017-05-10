Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicte...

Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicted Of Molesting Young Girl

May 12, 2017 - After a five day trial in Riverhead , a Suffolk County jury has convicted a 58 year old Coram man of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Frantz Jean Charles, arrested in August of last year, had sexual relations with a female juvenile between 2008 and 2012, starting when the victim was seven years old.

