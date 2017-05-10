Suffolk County DA: Coram Man Convicted Of Molesting Young Girl
May 12, 2017 - After a five day trial in Riverhead , a Suffolk County jury has convicted a 58 year old Coram man of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Frantz Jean Charles, arrested in August of last year, had sexual relations with a female juvenile between 2008 and 2012, starting when the victim was seven years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC