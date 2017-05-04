Suffolk Authorities Seeking Woman Who Used Stolen Credit Card Info at ...
Huntington Station, NY - May 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft detectives are seeking the public's help to identify the woman who used stolen credit card information last month. A woman used stolen credit card information to make multiple purchases at Macy's, located in the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington Station , on April 20 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|8 hr
|Mall Cop
|8
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC