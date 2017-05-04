Suffolk Authorities Seeking Woman Who Used Stolen Credit Card Info at ...

Huntington Station, NY - May 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft detectives are seeking the public's help to identify the woman who used stolen credit card information last month. A woman used stolen credit card information to make multiple purchases at Macy's, located in the Walt Whitman Mall in Huntington Station , on April 20 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

