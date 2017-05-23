Suffolk Authorities Identify Man Foun...

Suffolk Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Nesconset Swimming Pool

May 23, 2017

May 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives have identified a man who was found dead in a swimming pool on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Nesconset . An unidentified man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a residence on Chivalry Lane at 3:07 p.m. The body was recovered by Marine Bureau officers and transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

Chicago, IL

