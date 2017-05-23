Suffolk Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Nesconset Swimming Pool

May 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives have identified a man who was found dead in a swimming pool on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Nesconset . An unidentified man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a residence on Chivalry Lane at 3:07 p.m. The body was recovered by Marine Bureau officers and transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

