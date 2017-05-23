Suffolk Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Nesconset Swimming Pool
May 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives have identified a man who was found dead in a swimming pool on Friday, May 19, 2017, in Nesconset . An unidentified man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a residence on Chivalry Lane at 3:07 p.m. The body was recovered by Marine Bureau officers and transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mon
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC