Stony Brook Medicine Opens Advanced S...

Stony Brook Medicine Opens Advanced Specialty Care

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsLI.com

Legislator Leslie Kennedy joined other dignitaries this Thursday to welcome the opening of Stony Brook's Advanced Specialty Care facility in Commack. Located at 500 Commack Road, this new facility promises to provide cutting edge health services to people across Long Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... 8 hr Eat Concrete 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC