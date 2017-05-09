Stony Brook Medicine Opens Advanced Specialty Care
Legislator Leslie Kennedy joined other dignitaries this Thursday to welcome the opening of Stony Brook's Advanced Specialty Care facility in Commack. Located at 500 Commack Road, this new facility promises to provide cutting edge health services to people across Long Island.
