Stony Brook honors historian focusing on health
Stony Brook University has named Paul Kelton, a historian who specializes in the impact diseases brought by Europeans had on Native Americans and history, as the first Robert David Lion Gardiner Chair in American History. The Stony Brook University College of Arts and Sciences' Department of History last February created the chair thanks to an unspecified donation from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.
