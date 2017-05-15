Sini to stay on as police commissione...

Sini to stay on as police commissioner during DA campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News12.com

Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini last week announced his candidacy for county District Attorney, and he will also stay on in his current role with the police department during the campaign. Sini announced his candidacy for district attorney Friday, just minutes after outgoing DA Thomas Spota announced he's not seeking re-election to a fifth term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 10 Eat Concrete 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC