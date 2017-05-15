Sini to stay on as police commissioner during DA campaign
Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini last week announced his candidacy for county District Attorney, and he will also stay on in his current role with the police department during the campaign. Sini announced his candidacy for district attorney Friday, just minutes after outgoing DA Thomas Spota announced he's not seeking re-election to a fifth term.
