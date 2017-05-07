Sheriff blames Obama for wave of MS-13 gang violence
Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco took to the airwaves Sunday to bash President Obama's immigration policies - blaming him for the recent rash of murders linked to MS-13 gang activities across Long island - while lauding U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recent visit to address local law enforcement on the same topic. "In the community of Brentwood, where there is a big El Salvadoran population, we have had over the last nine months or so 11 bodies turned [sic] up," Sheriff DeMarco told John Catsimatidis during an early morning interview on "The Cats Roundtable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC