Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake promoted to sergeant

MARY ELLEN McGAHEY PHOTO Marcia Drake, pinning a sergeant's badge on her husband, Police Officer Christopher Drake, at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake was promoted to sergeant at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and colleagues. Sergeant Drake, an Island resident and 20-year veteran of the department, is one of the most decorated Island officers.

