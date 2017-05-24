Shelter Island Police Officer Christo...

Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake promoted to sergeant

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

MARY ELLEN McGAHEY PHOTO Marcia Drake, pinning a sergeant's badge on her husband, Police Officer Christopher Drake, at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake was promoted to sergeant at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and colleagues. Sergeant Drake, an Island resident and 20-year veteran of the department, is one of the most decorated Island officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May 22 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May 20 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 19 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC