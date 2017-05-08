SCPD: Two Women in Custody Following Massage Parlor Raid in East Northport
May 8, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested two women following a massage parlor raid in East Northport on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 2:28 p.m. In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence Section detectives, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agents and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement officers conducted an investigation into illegal activity at The Spa, located at 376 Larkfield Road. Ling Gao and and Xiaoguang Li were arrested on May 5 at 2:28 p.m. and charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E Felony under the New York State Education Law.
