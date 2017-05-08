SCPD: Two Women in Custody Following ...

SCPD: Two Women in Custody Following Massage Parlor Raid in East Northport

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

May 8, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested two women following a massage parlor raid in East Northport on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 2:28 p.m. In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence Section detectives, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agents and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement officers conducted an investigation into illegal activity at The Spa, located at 376 Larkfield Road. Ling Gao and and Xiaoguang Li were arrested on May 5 at 2:28 p.m. and charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E Felony under the New York State Education Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC