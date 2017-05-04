SCPD Announce Two Men Arrested Following Holtsville Burglary; Two Officers Injured

May 4, 2017 - Suffolk County Police arrested two people in connection with a burglary that occurred at a home in Holtsville on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 12:05 a.m. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at a residence on Morris Ave. at approximately 12:05 a.m. While fleeing the scene of the burglary, Robert Lathan intentionally drove his 2015 Chevrolet Equinox into a responding police car. "[The owner of the home] was able to call 9-1-1 and ... by the time the perps were leaving, our police were there, and we were able to take the individuals into custody," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said.

