Riverhead to begin construction on la...

Riverhead to begin construction on last miles of $1M EPCAL trail

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Riverhead Town engineer Drew Dillingham, from left, Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and assistant town engineer Ernesto Rosini near the site of nearly 9 miles of walkable trails being constructed at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas Riverhead officials plan to start construction this month on the eastern part of the remaining portion of an 8.9-mile walkable athletic trail around the Enterprise Park at Calverton that is expected to feature bird-watching platforms and provide residents with a safe area to stroll, jog, ride bicycles and otherwise enjoy the outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May 10 Eat Concrete 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC