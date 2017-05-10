Riverhead to begin construction on last miles of $1M EPCAL trail
Riverhead Town engineer Drew Dillingham, from left, Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and assistant town engineer Ernesto Rosini near the site of nearly 9 miles of walkable trails being constructed at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas Riverhead officials plan to start construction this month on the eastern part of the remaining portion of an 8.9-mile walkable athletic trail around the Enterprise Park at Calverton that is expected to feature bird-watching platforms and provide residents with a safe area to stroll, jog, ride bicycles and otherwise enjoy the outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC