Rev Your Engine & Get Ready for Summer 2017 Car Shows on L.I.

Take a look at various vehicles ranging from antiques, to customs, to hot rods, at a Long Island car show! Soon the summer season will be here and with that comes lots of car, motorcycle and trucks to attend, and participate in, on Long Island . From themed car shows displaying only certain makes and models, to charitable motorcycle rides with following exhibitions, to shows featuring anything and everything from antique rides to sports cars, there are tons of different vehicle shows taking place throughout the Island during the end of spring, right into summer.

Chicago, IL

