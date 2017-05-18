Rev Your Engine & Get Ready for Summer 2017 Car Shows on L.I.
Take a look at various vehicles ranging from antiques, to customs, to hot rods, at a Long Island car show! Soon the summer season will be here and with that comes lots of car, motorcycle and trucks to attend, and participate in, on Long Island . From themed car shows displaying only certain makes and models, to charitable motorcycle rides with following exhibitions, to shows featuring anything and everything from antique rides to sports cars, there are tons of different vehicle shows taking place throughout the Island during the end of spring, right into summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|23 hr
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Fri
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC