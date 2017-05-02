Rechler Equity starts newest Hamptons...

Rechler Equity starts newest Hamptons building

9 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

Elected officials joined executives from Rechler Equity Partners Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony on its newest building at the Hamptons Business District in Westhampton Beach. The 68,000-square-foot building will be the second of nine planned for the business park being developed on 50 acres of Gabreski Airport.

