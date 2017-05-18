Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor V...

Pedestrian Killed in Copiague Motor Vehicle Crash, Officials Say

May 19, 2017 - Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Copiague on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Luis Guzman Hernandez was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry west on Sunrise Highway when he struck an unidentified male pedestrian at the intersection of Bethpage Road.

