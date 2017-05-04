Officials: Rocky Point High School Su...

Officials: Rocky Point High School Substitute Teacher Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Student

Aimee Otero, 25, of Coram, has been charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. SCPD have arrested Aimee Otero of Coram, 25, a substitute teacher, for inappropriately touching a student at Rocky Point High School.

