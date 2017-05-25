Officials: Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing into a Police Vehicle and Three Additional Vehicles

Holbrook, NY - May 26, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers have arrested a man who struck numerous vehicles, including a police unit in Holbrook . Fifth Precinct officers observed the driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on eastbound Veteran's Memorial Highway, north of Broadway Avenue in Holbrook, at approximately 5:15 p.m. on May 25. The driver sped away and the officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.