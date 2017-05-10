NY man sent to prison for strangling ...

NY man sent to prison for strangling and burying his wife

A New York man who strangled and buried his wife in the woods on Long Island seven years ago has been sentenced to 18A1 2 years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Jones, of Centereach, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Nicole Tessa.

