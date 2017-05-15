New York State Declares Suffolk County Firematics in Yaphank an...
May 16, 2017 - The Suffolk County Department of Health Services received notice on April 26, 2017, that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared the Suffolk County Firematics Training Facility, located at 676 Pine St. in Yaphank , a Class 2 Superfund Site. The site, which has served as Suffolk County's training facility for the volunteer fire service since 1959, used aqueous film forming foam in training activities until May 2016, when the county was notified that chemicals in the foam had been classified as hazardous substances by New York State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC