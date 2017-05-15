New York State Declares Suffolk County Firematics in Yaphank an...

May 16, 2017 - The Suffolk County Department of Health Services received notice on April 26, 2017, that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared the Suffolk County Firematics Training Facility, located at 676 Pine St. in Yaphank , a Class 2 Superfund Site. The site, which has served as Suffolk County's training facility for the volunteer fire service since 1959, used aqueous film forming foam in training activities until May 2016, when the county was notified that chemicals in the foam had been classified as hazardous substances by New York State.

