New York Association Names School Bus Safety Competition Winners
The New York School Bus Contractors Association announced the top finishers in the 46th Annual New York State School Bus Safety Competition , held on Saturday in Valley Cottage, New York. "It was a tremendous honor to host the 46th Annual New York State School Bus Safety Competition, the largest and only statewide competition of its kind in New York," said NYSBCA President Mike Martucci.
