Nesconset Native, Gladys Henderson, N...

Nesconset Native, Gladys Henderson, Named Suffolk County Poet Laureate

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Pictured L to R: Legislator Kara Hahn , Legislator Bill Lindsay , Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys Henderson, Legislator Leslie Kennedy , and Legislator Robert Trotta . Suffolk County, NY - May 18, 2017 - The Suffolk County Legislature unanimously approved legislation cosponsored by Legislators Bill Lindsay III and Leslie Kennedy to name Mrs. Gladys Henderson of Nesconset as the Suffolk County Poet Laureate at the May 16 General Meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... 10 hr Phil McCrackin 5
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May 11 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... May 6 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC