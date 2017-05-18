Nesconset Native, Gladys Henderson, Named Suffolk County Poet Laureate
Pictured L to R: Legislator Kara Hahn , Legislator Bill Lindsay , Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys Henderson, Legislator Leslie Kennedy , and Legislator Robert Trotta . Suffolk County, NY - May 18, 2017 - The Suffolk County Legislature unanimously approved legislation cosponsored by Legislators Bill Lindsay III and Leslie Kennedy to name Mrs. Gladys Henderson of Nesconset as the Suffolk County Poet Laureate at the May 16 General Meeting.
