N.Y. lawmakers signal they won't act on doctor aided suicide bill

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said he did not support the measure and "can't fathom a circumstance" where the Senate would take action on it. ALBANY - Legislation that would legalize physician assisted suicide in New York is unlikely to be taken up by state lawmakers in 2017, legislative leaders indicated Tuesday.

