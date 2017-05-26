Mount Sinai High School Choir Hosts G...

Mount Sinai High School Choir Hosts Generations Choral Festival

Friday May 26

On Sunday, May 21st, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the Generations Choral Festival hosted by the Mount Sinai High School Choir. The event, sponsored by the Mount Sinai Friends of the Arts, brought together the Mount Sinai Choir led by conductor Eric Blatt, the Smithtown East Concert Choir lead by conductor Mark Hegreness, the Albany High School Select Chorus led by conductor Brendan Hoffman, the Alumni Choir led by conductor Kristen Acker-Morrow, and the Mass Choir led by conductor Dr. Jonathan Babcock for an afternoon of musical entertainment.

Chicago, IL

