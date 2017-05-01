Motorcyclist Killed in Selden Motor Vehicle Crash, Driver Arrested for DWI, Officials Report
SCPD have arrested Francis Quinn, 59, of Selden for DWI after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29. Selden, NY - May 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:09 a.m. Christopher Vorisek was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on College Road when his vehicle struck a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound on College Road, making a left to turn onto Palm Street at 1:09 a.m. Vorisek, 52, of Farmingville , was transported by Selden Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC