Motorcyclist Killed in Selden Motor Vehicle Crash, Driver Arrested for DWI, Officials Report

SCPD have arrested Francis Quinn, 59, of Selden for DWI after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29. Selden, NY - May 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:09 a.m. Christopher Vorisek was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on College Road when his vehicle struck a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound on College Road, making a left to turn onto Palm Street at 1:09 a.m. Vorisek, 52, of Farmingville , was transported by Selden Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

