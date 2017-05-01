Motorcyclist Killed in Selden Motor V...

Motorcyclist Killed in Selden Motor Vehicle Crash, Driver Arrested for DWI, Officials Report

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

SCPD have arrested Francis Quinn, 59, of Selden for DWI after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29. Selden, NY - May 1, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Selden on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:09 a.m. Christopher Vorisek was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on College Road when his vehicle struck a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound on College Road, making a left to turn onto Palm Street at 1:09 a.m. Vorisek, 52, of Farmingville , was transported by Selden Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... Apr 29 rothschild wannabees 2
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr 17 Be smart leave LI 78
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar '17 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar '17 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar '17 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar '17 Be smart leave LI 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC