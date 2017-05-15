Mom out with daughter on Mother's Day...

Mom out with daughter on Mother's Day killed by car

A woman out walking with her teen daughter on Mother's Day was killed when a car came onto the sidewalk and hit them. Authorities in Suffolk County said Diane Aluska, 55, of Lindenhurst, New York, was on the sidewalk around 9 a.m. Sunday when a driver backing out of a diagonal parking spot reversed onto the walkway.

