Long Island Prosecutor Fired During Murder Trial
A murder charge was dismissed against a Long Island man mid-trial after Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota fired the prosecuting attorney for misconduct. Newsday reports the trial of Messiah Booker was stopped during a hearing Tuesday in which the defense attorney detailed dozens of instances of evidence withheld by Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock, who was then replaced.
