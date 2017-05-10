Long Island prosecutor fired during m...

Long Island prosecutor fired during murder trial

14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A murder charge was dismissed against a Long Island man mid-trial after the prosecuting attorney was fired for misconduct. Newsday reports the trial of Messiah Booker was stopped during a hearing on Tuesday in which the defense attorney detailed dozens of instances of evidence withheld by Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock, who was then replaced.

