Lindenhurst Man Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing in Copiague, Authorities Report
May 22, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested Jose Collado-Nunez, 29, of Lindenhurst , for fatally stabbing a man during an altercation in Copiague on May 20. Two men attending a wedding party at the residence located at 120 Vespucci Ave., became involved in an altercation on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague , was stabbed during the altercation and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|39 min
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Sat
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC