Lindenhurst Man Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing in Copiague, Authorities Report

May 22, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested Jose Collado-Nunez, 29, of Lindenhurst , for fatally stabbing a man during an altercation in Copiague on May 20. Two men attending a wedding party at the residence located at 120 Vespucci Ave., became involved in an altercation on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague , was stabbed during the altercation and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

