LICADD's 30th Annual Angel Ball - The Discovery of Recovery
May 18, 2017 - The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence celebrated possibility, hope and promise at the 30th Annual Angel Ball. Three hundred and twenty-five LICADD supporters and friends came together to note a year of milestones in the addiction and recovery arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|1 hr
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC