LICADD's 30th Annual Angel Ball - The...

LICADD's 30th Annual Angel Ball - The Discovery of Recovery

May 18, 2017 - The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence celebrated possibility, hope and promise at the 30th Annual Angel Ball. Three hundred and twenty-five LICADD supporters and friends came together to note a year of milestones in the addiction and recovery arena.

