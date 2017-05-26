Legislator Kennedy Honors Our Armed Service Men And Women
On Saturday morning in honor of all the men and women, who serve in our Armed Forces, Suffolk County hosted an event to honor these brave men and women. A whole host of people gathered to pay tribute to veterans and current service members, Legislator Kennedy were among those who took part in the ceremonies honoring our brave men and women who defend our freedoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC