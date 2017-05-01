Legislator Kara Hahn Kicks Off Inaugural "A County Park a Day in May" Challenge
Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski joined Majority Leader and new Parks & Recreation Committee Chair, Legislator Kara Hahn on a tour of County owned parklands on the North Fork. Hauppauge, NY - May 2, 2017 - Today, Suffolk County Legislator and Parks Committee Chair, Legislator Kara Hahn kicked off the inaugural county-wide "A Park a Day in May" Challenge designed to encourage Suffolk residents to visit, enjoy and help promote the diverse recreational facilities available at Suffolk County's many parks.
