Lawsuits aim to end public pay for union activities

A joint effort of two nonprofit policy groups is aimed at stopping municipal governments from paying employees that take time off to work on union activities. The Center for Cost Effective Government, headed by former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, and the Government Justice Center are behind the effort supported by lawsuits in three state courts targeting the practice known as "union leave," in which local governments and school districts spend millions of dollars every year to pay salaries and benefits of employees who leave their jobs to work on union business.

