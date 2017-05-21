Is Amy Fisher hosting racy peep shows out of her family's home? 0:0
She may have a new house and a new name, but Amy Fisher still has plenty of "Long Island Lolita" in her - even 25 years after shooting her married lover's wife in the face. Just days after she insisted someone was posing as her to perform online peep shows for cash, The Post found Fisher, 42, titillating porn fans by pleasuring herself with a pair of sex toys in front of a webcam in her family's Long Island home.
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|39 min
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Sat
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
