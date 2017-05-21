Is Amy Fisher hosting racy peep shows out of her family's home? 0:0

She may have a new house and a new name, but Amy Fisher still has plenty of "Long Island Lolita" in her - even 25 years after shooting her married lover's wife in the face. Just days after she insisted someone was posing as her to perform online peep shows for cash, The Post found Fisher, 42, titillating porn fans by pleasuring herself with a pair of sex toys in front of a webcam in her family's Long Island home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.