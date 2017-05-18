Despite The Rain, Holbrook Turns Out ...

Despite The Rain, Holbrook Turns Out To Clean Up Community

14 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Suffolk Legislator Bill Lindsay III: "Turning out on a cold and wet day like we had Saturday is no easy task, but the residents of Holbrook showed up in force to give back to our ... Holbrook, NY - May 18, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Bill Lindsay III along with the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce once again sponsored their Holbrook Spring Clean-Up. Despite the rain, this year garnered over 50 volunteers who picked up over 75 bags of litter and debris on a cold and wet spring day.

Chicago, IL

