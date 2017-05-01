County, town to buy Miller Place parcel for $1.14M
Suffolk County and the Town of Brookhaven will team up to buy a 5.4-acre parcel of land in Miller Place that was slated for development. Suffolk will pay $798,000 and Brookhaven will contribute $342,000 of the $1.14 million purchase price for the land that sits adjacent to Cordwood Landing County Park, according to Suffolk Legis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|Apr 29
|rothschild wannabees
|2
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar '17
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar '17
|Be smart leave LI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC