County Executive Bellone Honors The Legacy Of Former County Fire Marshal & Local Firefighter
West Sayville, NY, May 12, 2017 Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone recently attended the dedication of the brand new Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Mobile Command Unit in honor of Warren A. Horst. Warren was a long time employee of the Suffolk County Department of FRES spending nearly 15 years as Chief County Fire Marshal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Lisa
|337
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 10
|Eat Concrete
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May 6
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr 17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar '17
|Tasty wine
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC